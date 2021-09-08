Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to post $327.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $331.60 million and the lowest is $325.70 million. Globant posted sales of $207.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Globant.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $328.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 139.71 and a beta of 1.26. Globant has a one year low of $161.07 and a one year high of $332.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

