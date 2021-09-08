Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.69 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will post sales of $5.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.94 billion and the lowest is $5.45 billion. NextEra Energy reported sales of $4.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full year sales of $18.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $19.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.51 billion to $24.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.70.

NEE stock opened at $85.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 9,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

