Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to post $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions reported sales of $956.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year sales of $5.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

SWKS stock opened at $181.45 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $130.72 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.29 and its 200 day moving average is $180.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

