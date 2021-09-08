Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.89 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report sales of $18.89 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.82 billion. The Walt Disney reported sales of $14.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full-year sales of $67.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.75 billion to $69.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $84.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.40 billion to $88.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $184.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.65. The company has a market cap of $334.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.20, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

