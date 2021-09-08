Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $79.35 Million

Analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to report sales of $79.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.59 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported sales of $81.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $351.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $329.29 million to $375.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $404.81 million, with estimates ranging from $333.90 million to $438.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The business had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.26.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $101.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.02 and its 200-day moving average is $103.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.81. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $72.83 and a twelve month high of $179.65.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $132,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total transaction of $41,353.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,876.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,213 shares of company stock valued at $512,969. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

