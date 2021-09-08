Zacks: Analysts Expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to Post $3.44 EPS

Equities analysts expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.52. Century Communities reported earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 132.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year earnings of $13.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.52 to $13.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.57 to $14.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%.

CCS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of CCS traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,650. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,296,000 after purchasing an additional 203,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,086,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,868,000 after purchasing an additional 129,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 21.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,151,000 after acquiring an additional 240,254 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 505.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,245,000 after acquiring an additional 630,372 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 614,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,906,000 after acquiring an additional 22,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

