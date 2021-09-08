Zacks: Analysts Expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will announce sales of $77.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.00 million and the highest is $79.06 million. First Foundation posted sales of $75.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year sales of $289.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $284.00 million to $295.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $371.18 million, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $376.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $248,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $48,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,177.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,963 shares of company stock worth $1,046,809. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.