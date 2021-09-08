Zacks: Analysts Expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.69 Million

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will announce sales of $77.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.00 million and the highest is $79.06 million. First Foundation posted sales of $75.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year sales of $289.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $284.00 million to $295.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $371.18 million, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $376.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $248,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $48,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,177.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,963 shares of company stock worth $1,046,809. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.