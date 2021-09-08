Zacks: Analysts Expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to post $100,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Geron’s earnings. Geron posted sales of $110,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year sales of $360,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $240,000.00 to $440,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $400,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Geron.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Geron had a negative net margin of 25,083.58% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GERN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Geron stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. Geron has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 72,571 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 27,337 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 52,808.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 41,719 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 67,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 17,954 shares during the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Geron (GERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.