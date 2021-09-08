Zacks: Analysts Expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.16. HomeStreet posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,844,000 after purchasing an additional 24,574 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 819,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,379,000 after purchasing an additional 128,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in HomeStreet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 734,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after acquiring an additional 17,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HomeStreet by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 46,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HomeStreet by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after acquiring an additional 37,950 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HMST traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $38.27. 82,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,695. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $52.46. The stock has a market cap of $795.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

