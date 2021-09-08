Zacks: Analysts Expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will announce sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the highest is $1.82 billion. Intuit posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year sales of $11.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $11.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.27 billion to $13.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,112 shares of company stock worth $34,124,588. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,379,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $676,413,000 after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Intuit by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 61,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Intuit by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,082,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $560.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $529.64 and its 200-day moving average is $457.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit has a 1-year low of $295.37 and a 1-year high of $582.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

