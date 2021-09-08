Zacks: Analysts Expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. Keysight Technologies posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.60.

KEYS opened at $181.17 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $182.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,022 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,340,000 after acquiring an additional 20,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

