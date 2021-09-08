Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Will Post Earnings of $3.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.26. CACI International posted earnings of $3.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year earnings of $18.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.23 to $18.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $19.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.01 to $20.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CACI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.88.

NYSE:CACI traded up $4.98 on Wednesday, reaching $257.22. The stock had a trading volume of 196,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. CACI International has a 12-month low of $198.46 and a 12-month high of $270.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.11 and a 200 day moving average of $253.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,022 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in CACI International by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in CACI International by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

