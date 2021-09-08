Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.76 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will post sales of $30.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.08 million to $31.97 million. Cedar Realty Trust reported sales of $31.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $127.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.30 million to $129.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $126.27 million, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $132.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDR. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In related news, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,099.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDR opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $18.29. The stock has a market cap of $237.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

