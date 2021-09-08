Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Celsius also posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of CELH stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.60. 819,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,701. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.24 and a 200 day moving average of $63.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 625.71 and a beta of 2.14. Celsius has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $88.90.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at $17,828,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $183,019,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313 over the last 90 days. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Celsius during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Celsius by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Celsius by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

