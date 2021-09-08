Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $421.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will report $421.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $424.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $419.40 million. Forward Air posted sales of $332.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Forward Air.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FWRD shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

In related news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.53 per share, with a total value of $45,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,260.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 10.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,383,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,159,000 after purchasing an additional 130,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 93.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,960,000 after purchasing an additional 119,475 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,612,000 after acquiring an additional 91,454 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 6.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 967,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,827,000 after acquiring an additional 57,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth about $5,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $88.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.16. Forward Air has a one year low of $53.28 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.