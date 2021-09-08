Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate General Electric (NYSE:GE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.34 Billion

Analysts predict that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will post sales of $19.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.68 billion to $19.86 billion. General Electric reported sales of $19.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year sales of $77.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.22 billion to $80.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $83.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.74 billion to $87.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow General Electric.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

NYSE GE opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.81. General Electric has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $115.32. The company has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 251.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 112.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Electric (GE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.