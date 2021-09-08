Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.89. Hasbro posted earnings of $1.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

HAS opened at $100.21 on Wednesday. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $104.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In related news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

