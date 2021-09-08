Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.29 Million

Brokerages predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will announce $141.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $136.44 million. Teekay LNG Partners reported sales of $144.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year sales of $574.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $564.63 million to $583.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $563.33 million, with estimates ranging from $523.78 million to $580.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $142.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.53 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

TGP stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.22. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. 20.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

