Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to report $8.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $12.00 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $6.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $22.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.60 million to $35.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.70 million, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $56.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%.

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 958,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 902,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,801,000 after purchasing an additional 141,299 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $15,957,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $727.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

