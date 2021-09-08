Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.44 Million

Analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will announce sales of $21.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.10 million and the highest is $21.77 million. Chemung Financial posted sales of $21.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year sales of $86.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $87.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $86.75 million, with estimates ranging from $86.50 million to $87.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 12.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Chemung Financial stock opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average of $43.64. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $219.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $191,909.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,186.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $68,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $180,474 over the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,441 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 84.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 27.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

