Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to report $60.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.55 million and the lowest is $51.36 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $41.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $267.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $264.60 million to $271.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $182.02 million, with estimates ranging from $174.74 million to $189.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on LGND shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.40.

LGND opened at $131.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $969,482.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

