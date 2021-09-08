Zacks: Brokerages Expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $555.69 Million

Analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will announce $555.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $552.87 million to $557.80 million. Primo Water reported sales of $517.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

In other Primo Water news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $219,384.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $242,804.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,315,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,907,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,757,000 after purchasing an additional 149,269 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 227.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,974,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,621,000 after purchasing an additional 441,766 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 48.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,978 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 9.7% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,603,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,372,000 after purchasing an additional 585,566 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRMW opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.60 and a beta of 1.30. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

