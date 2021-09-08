Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.47. Wheaton Precious Metals reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million.

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 508,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,398,000 after buying an additional 27,083 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 37,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,659,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $45.36. 1,458,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,727. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $55.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

