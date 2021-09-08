Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Sells $4,489,493.05 in Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Ying Du sold 29,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $4,489,493.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ying Du also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Ying Du sold 24,145 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $3,501,990.80.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Ying Du sold 28,443 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $4,165,761.78.

On Monday, August 2nd, Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $12,272,276.64.

On Thursday, July 1st, Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total value of $14,733,850.60.

Shares of ZLAB traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,044. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.33. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $72.42 and a twelve month high of $193.54. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

