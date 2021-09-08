Zano Trading Down 15.6% Over Last Week (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Zano coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.37 or 0.00005117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $25.64 million and $176,963.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zano has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,437.82 or 1.00135369 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00043568 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.79 or 0.00872852 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008138 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $200.16 or 0.00431610 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.35 or 0.00322039 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00066529 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,835,882 coins and its circulating supply is 10,806,382 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

