Zcoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.00 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,410.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,525.86 or 0.07597051 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $665.36 or 0.01433626 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.82 or 0.00393922 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00127557 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $271.11 or 0.00584158 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.57 or 0.00574376 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.74 or 0.00335573 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.