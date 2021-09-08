ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) PT Set at €56.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) has been given a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective by research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price suggests a potential upside of 180.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TIM. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of ZEAL Network in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of ZEAL Network in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

ETR TIM opened at €20.00 ($23.53) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of €20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of €20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. ZEAL Network has a 52 week low of €16.00 ($18.82) and a 52 week high of €24.40 ($28.71).

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

