ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Price Down 15.2% This Week

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. ZelaaPayAE has a market capitalization of $68,812.09 and approximately $85,083.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005713 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007773 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000193 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZPAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

