Zelwin Hits Market Capitalization of $323.85 Million (ZLW)

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Zelwin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.48 or 0.00009725 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zelwin has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Zelwin has a total market cap of $323.85 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00058767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.95 or 0.00171455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $332.18 or 0.00721395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00043114 BTC.

Zelwin Profile

Zelwin (CRYPTO:ZLW) is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,321,064 coins. Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com . Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Buying and Selling Zelwin

