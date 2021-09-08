Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Purchased by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 295.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,751 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the quarter. Zendesk comprises about 1.1% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zendesk by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,437,000 after buying an additional 1,197,247 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 84.1% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,130,000 after purchasing an additional 844,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,903,000 after purchasing an additional 607,050 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth $75,099,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth $67,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZEN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $100,853.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,469,848.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.41, for a total value of $702,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,582.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 163,719 shares of company stock worth $21,710,963 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ZEN traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.78. The company had a trading volume of 21,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,481. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.05 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

