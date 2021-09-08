Zenfuse 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $72,582.00 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and $72,582.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zenfuse has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for $0.0701 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00059091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00158966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00044430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $336.10 or 0.00725680 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,979,473 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

