Zenswap Network Token Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $115.00 (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded up 21% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded down 93.1% against the US dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a market cap of $25,095.36 and $115.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Buying and Selling Zenswap Network Token

