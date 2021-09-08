ZENZO Hits Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. ZENZO has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $24.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00051451 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00080408 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00020587 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.47 or 0.00367309 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00045093 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000714 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

