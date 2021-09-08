Zero Utility Token Price Reaches $738.12 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $738.12 or 0.01595822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $715,057.38 and approximately $1,110.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00058876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.18 or 0.00171215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $334.95 or 0.00724257 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00043266 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

ZUT is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

