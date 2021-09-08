Zero (ZER) Price Reaches $0.33

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, Zero has traded up 81.3% against the dollar. Zero has a market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $194,363.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000712 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.56 or 0.00280714 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00144073 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00166145 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002265 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,449,716 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.