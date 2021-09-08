Zerogoki USD (zUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.78 Million

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Zerogoki USD has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $16,321.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zerogoki USD has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001503 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00059090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00157005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00044341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.62 or 0.00719597 BTC.

About Zerogoki USD

Zerogoki USD (CRYPTO:zUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,572,710 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Buying and Selling Zerogoki USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerogoki USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zerogoki USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

