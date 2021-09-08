Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $160.36 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.73 or 0.00668512 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001505 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.05 or 0.01421153 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,999,414,709 coins and its circulating supply is 11,707,947,556 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

