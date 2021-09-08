Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Acquired by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group accounts for 1.6% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 250.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,600,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,335,000 after purchasing an additional 370,249 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 708.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,165,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ Z traded down $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.32. 73,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,356,263. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $89,254.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total value of $120,964.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 48,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,540 shares of company stock valued at $5,931,175 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

