ZKSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $154.79 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $154.79 million and approximately $26.34 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001686 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00059461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.08 or 0.00127031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.91 or 0.00176107 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.38 or 0.07162632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,686.41 or 1.00378039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.58 or 0.00745164 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

