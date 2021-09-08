ZooKeeper Achieves Market Cap of $2.96 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for $0.0633 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $2.96 million and $469,235.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00060341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00127706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.13 or 0.00178514 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.81 or 0.07157168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,740.20 or 1.00373930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.22 or 0.00741365 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 46,723,330 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars.

