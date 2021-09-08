ZooKeeper Price Down 36.5% Over Last Week (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $469,235.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for about $0.0633 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00060341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00127706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.13 or 0.00178514 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.81 or 0.07157168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,740.20 or 1.00373930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.22 or 0.00741365 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 46,723,330 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.