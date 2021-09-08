ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $16,884,497.77 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 257,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $16,884,497.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 750,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $49,447,500.00.

Shares of ZI traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,314,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,147. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 275.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $67.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day moving average is $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 43.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

