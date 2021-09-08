ZrCoin (ZRC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $64,820.00

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. ZrCoin has a market cap of $1.30 million and $64,820.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00060341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00127706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.13 or 0.00178514 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.81 or 0.07157168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,740.20 or 1.00373930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.22 or 0.00741365 BTC.

ZrCoin Coin Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.