ZumCoin (ZUM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 223.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 56.8% against the dollar. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $12.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 86.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

