-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Compass Minerals International reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CL King upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

NYSE:CMP opened at $66.75 on Thursday. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.19%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 10.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 424,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after acquiring an additional 20,961 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 158.7% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 58,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 36,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

