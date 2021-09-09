$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. CURO Group posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CURO Group.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CURO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other CURO Group news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $15,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,604.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 29,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $479,259.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,098 shares in the company, valued at $711,117. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,194,289 shares of company stock worth $19,040,142 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CURO Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 402,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 61,648 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 107,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in CURO Group by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in CURO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CURO opened at $16.40 on Thursday. CURO Group has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market cap of $679.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CURO Group (CURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.