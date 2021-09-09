$0.35 EPS Expected for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Schlumberger posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,568,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29,977 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.6% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $3,496,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SLB opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

