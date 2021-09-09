-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to announce ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is ($0.14). Copa posted earnings per share of ($2.86) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($2.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 54.26%. The company had revenue of $304.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1993.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPA shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the first quarter worth $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Copa by 29.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPA opened at $74.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.43. Copa has a 12 month low of $46.67 and a 12 month high of $94.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

