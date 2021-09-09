$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Endo International reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $713.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, upped their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP opened at $2.11 on Thursday. Endo International has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $10.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Endo International by 568.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Endo International in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Endo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Endo International by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Endo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

