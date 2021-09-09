$0.50 EPS Expected for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. TreeHouse Foods reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

NYSE:THS opened at $40.01 on Thursday. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THS. Jana Partners LLC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,152,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,948,000 after buying an additional 2,118,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,826 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,725,000 after purchasing an additional 985,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,258,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

